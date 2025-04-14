Xavier Transfer Lassina Traore Commits to Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have landed the fourth commitment of the Sean Miller era, and it comes from another familiar face for the new head coach.
Per reports from CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Longhorns have secured a commitment fro Xavier transfer forward Lassina Traore, who spent this past season with the Musketeers but didn't play a single game for the team after suffering a knee injury in the offseason.
Traore visited Austin this past week and now joins a Texas transfer class that includes Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis. Miller will bring in these four transfers along with the confirmed roster retentions of Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark, Chendall Weaver and Nic Codie.
At 6-10, 245 pounds, Traore is an elite rebounder that would help address one of Texas' biggest weaknesses from this past season. He averaged 11.9 points during his last season at Long Beach State while his 10.3 rebounds per game was tied for ninth-most in the country. Getting him on campus is a major development for a Texas team that's still finalizing the roster.
Look no further to find out how much Miller values Traore than the statement he released after finding out his best rebounder would be out for the season.
“Lassina was a starter on this year’s team. He had a great summer and preseason, where he improved his game as much as any player in our program," Miller said, per the Xavier team website. "He emerged to be our team’s best rebounder, low post defender and shot blocker. He was in superior condition and became a tone setter for everything that impacts winning. We will miss Lassina’s ability and presence. No one player can replace him. All of us will have to do more, be better and step up in our respective roles. And, we will eagerly await his return to the basketball court in the 2025-26 season.”
The Longhorns now only have a few more roster holes to fill before the 2025-26 team can be called complete.