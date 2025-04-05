Xavier Star Takes Playful Jab at Texas Longhorns, Sean Miller
SAN ANTONIO -- The man responsible for officially sending Texas Longhorns men's basketball into a new era has made it clear that he doesn't like the Burnt Orange.
Now-former Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle played in the Reese's College All-Star Game in San Antonio on Friday, which comes only a few weeks after he ended Texas' season with a jump hook, two free throws and a game-sealing dunk all in the final two minutes at the First Four in Dayton. The win put an end to the Texas career of head coach Rodney Terry while allowing the program to hire Xavier coach Sean Miller.
After the All-Star game in an exclusive interview with Ryan Hopper of TSTV Sports, Freemantle threw a playful jab at his former coach as he continues to settle into his new job in Austin.
"You already know it's Horns down," Freemantle told Hopper before being asked about Miller. " ... (Sean Miller) did a lot for me, he's a great coach, a great leader. He really knows how to get a team going and I think you guys should be very excited for what the future has for Texas basketball."
Freemantle would go on to detail how Miller sold recruits on coming to Xavier, which finished with a 22-12 record this season.
"He sold everybody on the basketball side of things," Freemantle told Hopper. "(Xavier) is a basketball school, no football."
Take a look at the full video:
Freemantle dealt with injury issues during his college career but bounced back this season, averaging a career-high 16.8 points to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
After Xavier's loss to Illinois in the NCAA Tournament, Miller showered Freemantle with praise for what he's meant to the team.
"Zach had three season-ending injuries. Played last year without him," Miller said. "We thought we were going to lose him this year. Came back. I think tonight was the first game Zach didn't score in double figures his entire senior year. But we wouldn't be even close to the tournament without Zach's outstanding play."
Miller has already landed transfer portal commitments from Xavier's Dailyn Swain and Purdue's Camden Heide along with retaining Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Nic Codie. There remains work to be done as the offseason continues.