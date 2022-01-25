Skip to main content
Two Longhorns Basketball Signees Named McDonald's All-Americans

The Longhorns have some serious talent coming into the basketball program next season

The Texas Longhorns have been struggling to find the right combination for success so far this season, sitting unranked at 14-5 on the year, and 4-3 in Big 12 play. 

However, that doesn't mean the future is not bright in Austin.

In the 2022 class, the Longhorns will have some serious talent heading to campus, with three elite commitments at positions of need either signed or committed to the program. 

On Tuesday, two of those recruits, Arterio Morris and Dillon Mitchell, were both named McDonald's All-Americans, becoming the 21st and 22nd players in program history to be given the honors.

Morris and Mitchell join former Longhorns Kris Clack, Brian Boddicker, TJ Ford, Brad Buckman, LaMarcus Aldridge, Daniel Gibson, Mike Williams, DJ Augustin, Kevin Durant, Jai Lucas, Avery Bradley, Corey Joseph, Tristan Thompson, Myck Kabongo, Cameron Ridley, Myles Turner, Jarrett Allen, Andrew Jones, Mo Bamba, and Greg Brown as participants in the game.

Former Longhorns target Keyonte George (Baylor) will also participate in the game.

The Longhorns also have other talented recruits in the class as well and are set to add Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard Rowan Brumbaugh to the roster in the 2022 class, though he has not yet signed his letter of intent. 

The McDonald’s All-American Boys Game will be played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, March 29 at 8 p.m. CT, and will be televised on ESPN.

