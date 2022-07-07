Longhorns Ex Jericho Sims Signs New Deal With Knicks: Details

Sims was the 58th overall pick and the third Longhorn selected in last year's NBA Draft

Former Texas Longhorns big man Jericho Sims has signed a new NBA contract with the New York Knicks, per reports from The Athletic on Thursday.

Sims was the 58th overall pick by New York in the 2021 NBA Draft last summer. He was previously on a two-way deal but is now locked in under a standard three-year contract for a young and rebuilding Knicks team.

Last season as a rookie, the 6-10, 245-pound Minneapolis native appeared in 41 games and averaged 2.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 72.2 percent from the floor.

As the Knicks were out of playoff contention toward the end of the season, Sims got substantial playing time. Each of the final three games of the regular season saw the rookie play 34 minutes or more.

He secured his first career double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds in 35 minutes during a 110-98 loss to fellow Longhorn Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on April 6. Sims then recorded a new career-high in rebounds when he pulled down 14 boards in the final game of the season.

As a Longhorn, Sims played all four collegiate seasons. He played in 119 games and had 77 starts while posting career averages of 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Though not known for his scoring ability, Sims still put up remarkably efficient numbers in 2021. He was second in all of Division 1 with a 69.6 percentage from the field, as his dominant presence in the paint led to a number of easy opportunities or put-backs at the rim.

Sims caught the attention of teams with his historic performance at the NBA combine prior to the 2021 draft. His 44.5-inch max vertical was tied for second in combine history, tying Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo's leap back in 2017.

After beginning his senior season at Texas with little to no draft stock, Sims' hard work and skill development put him in a position to have a chance at a productive NBA career. Now, he's locked into three more years with one of the most historical franchises in all of sports.

