Longhorns Cruise to 4-0 With Dismantling of Northern Arizona

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are off to a great start to the season

The newly-minted No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, moving to 4-0 on Monday night after dismantling Northern Arizona 73-48 in Edinburg.

Texas continued its roaring offensive output following its 93-74 blowout of the then-No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center last week.

The Longhorns were led by their versatile backcourt tandem of Marcus Carr (17) and Tyrese Hunter (10), who combined to score 27 points, 22 of which came in the first half. 

Big man Dylan Disu was also a major factor in the Longhorns' win, scoring 10 points, while freshman Arterio Morris also added 11. 

As a team, the Longhorns once again shot the lights out, hitting 50 percent from the field.

On the defensive side, Texas was suffocating, holding Northern Arizona to a mere 31.5 percent from the floor, and just 17.6 percent from beyond the arc. 

Following the win, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to the UTRGV Vaqueros, before preparing for another top-10 matchup with the No. 10 Creighton Blue Jays.

