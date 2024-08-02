2026 Texas QB Commit Dia Bell to Play in ESPN High School Football Kickoff
Entering his junior year at American Heritage, class of 2026 and Texas Longhorns commit Dia Bell will open the season in a matchup against Milton High School as part of the ESPN High School Kickoff series.
The matchup will take place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, Aug. 23, and will be broadcast on the ESPN network, where Bell looks to showcase his talents ahead of becoming a Longhorn.
Five-star quarterback Bell is ranked the No. 2 quarterback and No. 8 player overall in the nation, according to ESPN, and announced his commitment to Texas back in June.
Bell is one of two commits so far from the class of 2026 but is a major pickup for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his recruiting team. Bell said that he wants to help Texas continue to be a winning team and is eager to play for one of the best offenses in the country.
“I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and Milwee,” Bell said. “They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres.”
Among Bell, the Kickoff features 28 players ranked within the ESPN 300 list and 11 Division 1 college football commits. American Heritage is the No. 12 ranked team nationally and has a young, talented roster headlined by Bell, whose performance against former 7A Georgia State Champion Milton hopes to get Texas fans excited for its future newcomers.