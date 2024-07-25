Longhorns Hosting Star-Studded Group of Recruits at Texas Bash Thursday
The Texas Longhorns are still in the running for multiple high-priority recruits in the 2025 class, with many of those players set to make their decisions in the coming weeks.
Fortunately for the Horns, a pair of those players are making their way to Austin for the Texas Bash Pool Party on Thursday.
Per previous reports, five-star Ball (Galveston, TX) safety Jonah Wiliams and five-star Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX) athlete Michael Terry III will both be in attendance for the event, alongside a host of Texas commits, and 2026 prospects, including four-star Saraland (AL) QB KJ Lacey, and 2026 five-star American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) QB Dia Bell.
And both are right at the top of the list for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. Fortunately for Texas, it appears both prospects feel the same way.
“What coach Steve Sarkisian has got going on is great,” Williams told On3 this Spring. “They had a Playoff appearance last season and they look even better this year.”
Terry, meanwhile, is also very impressed with Sarkisian.
“It’s a really big thing to get an offer from them,” Terry said of Texas at the On3 Elite Series in May. “Coming from my hometown, that’s a big school and they’ve had a lot of success. What Coach Sark has going on over there [is impressive]. He’s getting a lot of guys into the NFL and bettering their career.”
They will also be joined by three-star interior defensive line prospect JJ Hanne, out of Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA).
You can view the full list of players attending the event below:
Texas Commits
2025 4-star QB KJ Lacey, Saraland (AL)
2025 4-star TE Nick Townsend, Dekaney (Spring, TX)
2025 4-star EDGE Smith Orogbo, Alief Hastings (Houston, TX)
2025 4-star LB Elijah 'Bo' Barnes, Skyline (Dallas, TX)
2026 5-star QB Dia Bell, American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
2026 4-star WR Chris Stewart Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)
2025 Targets
5-star ATH Michael Terry, Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX)
5-star SAF Jonah Williams, Ball (Galveston, TX)
3-star DL JJ Hanne, Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)
2026 Targets
4-star RB Javian Osborn, Forney (TX)
4-star WR Jordan Clay, Madison (San Antonio, TX)
4-star WR Mike Brown, Legacy the School of Sports Sciences (Houston, TX)
4-star OT John Turntine North Crowley (Ft. Worth, TX)
IOL Pulelei'ite Primus, Midland (TX)
4-star IOL Nicolas Robertson Klein (Spring, TX)
4-star EDGE Jamrion Carlton, Temple (TX)
4-star EDGE Shaun Scott, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)
4-star IDL Jermaine Kinsler, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)
4-star IDL Tiki Hola, Bastrop (TX)
4-star IDL Luke Wafle, Hun School (Middletown, NJ)
3-star CB Brock King, Memorial (Port Arthur, TX)
4-star DB Jordan Thomas, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)
4-star SAF Jamarion Vincent, Connally (Waco, TX)
2027 Targets
2027 IDL Khyren Haywood, Guyer (Denton, TX)
2027 IDL K'Adrian Redmond, Lake Dallas (TX)