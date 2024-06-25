‘Get Ready!’ Texas Lands Commitment From 2025 3-Star OT John Mills
The Texas Longhorns have hosted a slew of 2025 recruits for official visits this month, many of whom had already committed to coach Steve Sarkisian and staff.
While awaiting decisions from multiple big names in the class, Texas landed another pledge Monday night, this time from out of state.
Per reports from On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have secured a commitment from three-star offensive tackle John Mills, who gives Texas its 12th pledge in the 2025 class.
“Made it home, SEC get ready,” Mills told Fawcett.
Mills, a product of St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco, stands at a massive 6-6, 320 pounds. He took his official visit to Texas on the weekend of June 14 after taking OVs with Nebraska, Cal, Washington and Florida. Mills also received offers from programs like Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Utah and many more.
Per 247Sports’ rankings, he’s the 38th offensive tackle in the class and 40th overall player in the country.
Mills now joins a 2025 Texas recruiting class that is highlighted by four-stars like defensive lineman Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, running back James Simon and tight end Emaree Winston. Sarkisian and staff have already secured commitments on the offensive line from brothers Devin and Jordan Coleman.
The Longhorns will be hoping to add additional pledges from elite five-stars like receivers Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench along with offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.