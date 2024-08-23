Longhorns Country

4-Star Offensive Tackle Nick Brooks Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns secured a massive commitment with four-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks.

Matt Galatzan

Nick Brooks
Nick Brooks / biggnickk_/IG
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns landed a massive commitment - in more ways than one.

On Friday, four-star Grayson (Loganville, GA) Nick Brooks committed to the Longhorns, making him the 17th commitment of the 2025 class.

His pledge comes just two days after the Longhorns lost a major recruiting battle to their rival Oklahoma Sooners for five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, and is without a doubt a major win for Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian.

Brooks picked the Longhorns over USC, Georgia and Iowa.

Nick Brooks
Nick Brooks / biggnickk_/IG

According to Brooks, a major reason for his commitment to the Horns is his chance to come in and compete for playing time right off the bat.

“The No. 1 thing for me is the chance to play and compete for early playing time,” Brooks told On3. “NIL is important too, and that would be No. 2 on my list. Then it comes down to relationships, family and how I feel about the school. Family is very important to me, so that family feeling and what school makes me and my family feel best will be a factor.”

Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at a massive 360 pounds, Brooks profiles as a similar type of prospect to starting Longhorns right tackle Cameron Williams in that he is more of a sliding wall and run-game dominant blocker, as opposed to the more athletic specimen Kelvin Banks.

That said, Brooks has the tools and talent to do it all, and compete to be in the rotation for the Longhorns on either side from the minute he steps on campus.

As it stands, Brooks ranks as a four-star recruit, the No. 208 player in the nation, the No. 17 offensive tackle, and the No. 30 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News