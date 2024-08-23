4-Star Offensive Tackle Nick Brooks Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns landed a massive commitment - in more ways than one.
On Friday, four-star Grayson (Loganville, GA) Nick Brooks committed to the Longhorns, making him the 17th commitment of the 2025 class.
His pledge comes just two days after the Longhorns lost a major recruiting battle to their rival Oklahoma Sooners for five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, and is without a doubt a major win for Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian.
Brooks picked the Longhorns over USC, Georgia and Iowa.
According to Brooks, a major reason for his commitment to the Horns is his chance to come in and compete for playing time right off the bat.
“The No. 1 thing for me is the chance to play and compete for early playing time,” Brooks told On3. “NIL is important too, and that would be No. 2 on my list. Then it comes down to relationships, family and how I feel about the school. Family is very important to me, so that family feeling and what school makes me and my family feel best will be a factor.”
Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at a massive 360 pounds, Brooks profiles as a similar type of prospect to starting Longhorns right tackle Cameron Williams in that he is more of a sliding wall and run-game dominant blocker, as opposed to the more athletic specimen Kelvin Banks.
That said, Brooks has the tools and talent to do it all, and compete to be in the rotation for the Longhorns on either side from the minute he steps on campus.
As it stands, Brooks ranks as a four-star recruit, the No. 208 player in the nation, the No. 17 offensive tackle, and the No. 30 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia.