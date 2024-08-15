4-Star Texas Longhorns OL Target Nick Brooks Sets Commitment Date
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas recruiting staff can potentially add another four-star commitment in the month of August following the announcement of offensive lineman Nick Brooks narrowing down his top three schools to Georgia, Texas, and USC, according to On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett.
Brooks will reveal his new home on Aug. 23, formerly being a commit of the Iowa Hawkeyes but retracting his decision back in November of 2023. He now looks to take his talents to a bigger stage as another notable class of 2025 prospect.
The six-foot-seven-inch and 345-pound athlete that is Brooks comes out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia after spending some time in Iowa, where he initially committed to the Hawkeyes, but will be finishing out his high school career in his home state. MaxPreps named Brooks the best high school football player to come out of Iowa who will now be transferring to the No. 4 ranked football program in Georgia.
Brooks received an offer from Texas in late January and has already taken official visits to all of his top three programs, including a visit to the Forty Acres this June. Out of over 30 offers Brooks has been given, the Longhorns outshined elite veteran teams such as Alabama, LSU, and Florida State to be in contention with Georgia and USC.
“I had great official visits to all three schools and all three schools have done a great job recruiting me," Brooks said. "I am close to committing to one of them.”
The 247Sports 'Crystal Ball' predicts Brooks to join the Bulldogs, but the Longhorns have made significant impressions on the offensive tackle and will be his final destination.
With his immense stature and ability to shift his weight to accommodate the run game, Brooks would be a perfect addition to Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood's arsenal, headlined by fellow offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr.
If Texas can land Brooks, he would become the program's 18th commitment from the 2025 class and would only make the No. 12 recruitment class in the nation even stronger. Brooks would also be the highest-rated offensive lineman yet in this class of Longhorns, per 247Sports.