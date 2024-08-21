5-Star Michael Fasusi Commits to Oklahoma Over Texas
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns took another major recruiting blow on Wednesday.
Per a live announcement on CBS Sports, ESPN U, and On3, five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners over Texas, Texas A&M, and Oregon.
The Lewisville native had an official visit to Austin from June 21-23 and was seen as a Texas lean for the vast majority of his recruitment. However, after a late push in recent months, as well his relationship with Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, the Sooners ultimately won the battle for his commitment.
"OU would be, like, on the top of all the schools right now," Fasusi said in early 2024, per Oklahoma Sooners On SI. "Just my relationship with Coach Bedenbaugh, what they got going on over there, the culture."
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 310 pounds, Fasusi ranks as the No. 12 player in the nation, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, who both have him ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 9 overall player.
With Texas now out of the running for Fasusi, all attention along the offensive front in terms of recruiting will now shift to Grayson (Loganville, GA) tackle Nick Brooks, who is also set to commit on Friday.
Brooks is currently predicted to land with the Longhorns over Iowa, Georgia and USC.