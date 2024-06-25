5-Star OT Michael Fasusi: 'Pretty Hard Decision' Ahead Between Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma
Five star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi knows how hard it is to pick between rivals, especially when it comes to the future of his football career.
The Lewisville product says it will be a “pretty hard decision” to make between his final remaining schools Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
“Those three schools did a great job,” Fasusi told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. "It’s going to be pretty hard with this decision, Texas, OU and A&M. It’s going to be hard to put one over the other... I’m going to sit down and talk with my family and talk everything out and see where everything is leading off to."
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently lists Fasusi as a 63% chance of committing to the Longhorns, with Fasusi notably rounding out his official visits in Austin this weekend - a visit that seemingly checked all the boxes for the tackle.
“It was great,” Fasusi told Wiltfong. “I loved the resources. There is a lot Texas football has to offer. A lot Austin has to offer in general too. We had a bunch of meetings. Bunch of presentations... I can see the vision with them. Also the education thing.”
Fasusi currently ranks as the nation's No. 12 overall player, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in Texas.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have worked hard to transform the team's offensive line unit since 2021, and Fasusi would be the cherry on top to take the program’s offensive line recruiting into the elite category.