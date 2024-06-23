'You Know What Time It Is!' Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Looking to Lock Down Five-Star Michael Fasusi
Texas Longhorns recruiting and cars have fit together seamlessly in the pursuit of recruiting the class of 2025.
After taking the internet by storm earlier this month with a showcase of Lamborginhi’s outside of DKR, Michael Fasusi, one of the nation’s best offensive tackles in the class of 2025, posted a Twitter video of himself with head coach Steve Sarkisian, flashing the Hook ‘Em together.
Fasusi is one of the most prolific recruits still on Texas’ radar as the month of July approaches. Ranked as the fifth best tackle in the class of 2025, the 6’5 run-blocking phenom took his final official visit this weekend in Austin, the second time he’s been on Texas’ campus for an OV.
Three separate crystal balls on 247’s website expect Fasusi to commit to Texas over the likes of Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, keeping one of the top lineman in the state close to home. The Lewisville product seems primed to be the first five-star to commit to the Longhorns in the class of 2025, with a chance to be followed by a trio of elite wide receivers.
“I love Texas, man,” Fasusi said in a past interview. “With Coach Flood, I really feel like he’s one of the guys that can for sure get me to the level that I aspire to be at, which is the NFL. “
Fasusi has his eyes set on some of the best offensive lines in the nation, but it seems like Texas may be the favorite after this weekend’s official visits.