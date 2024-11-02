Analyst Believes Steve Sarkisian Is 'Over The Top' in Praise of Quinn Ewers
Steve Sarkisian has already accomplished quite a lot over his brief time as head coach of the Texas Longhorns, but one thing he's constantly under fire for is his handling of the team's quarterback situation.
Quinn Ewers has been a very solid quarterback for his entire time in Austin, but since the arrival of Arch Manning, his job security has constantly been in question.
So when Sarkisian briefly benched Ewers in favor of Manning in Texas' loss to Georgia on Oct. 19, many believed it could be the start of a change. However, Sarkisian repeatedly backed Ewers publicly, and his playing well in the next game against Vanderbilt erased any remaining doubt.
To some, though, Sarkisian is just creating another problem for himself. FOX Sports' Joel Klatt explained how in a recent episode of his self-titled podcast.
"It seems to me that coach Sark is really pressing and forcing, publicly, his support of Quinn Ewers," Klatt said. "It feels over the top, and I think it feels over the top because, underlying, you know how quick the trigger might be. We've already seen it. He's effusive of his praise publicly of Quinn Ewers, and you know what, rightly so. I like Quinn, I think he's a really good football player.
Rightfully so, indeed. Outside of the beginning of the Oklahoma game, and the first half of the Georgia game, Ewers has been lights out, and looked every bit one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
But despite that, it appears that Ewers is under more of a microscope than others, because for for whatever reason, those three to four total quarters of football loom large for Klatt.
"But, there are times when he can just lose it for a moment and not see it, and that happened against Georgia, I think it happened early against Oklahoma... he'll have a series or two where you're just kind of like 'Man, what's going on?' And I think Sark knows that, and that is why, publicly, he's so effusive in his praise, but we've seen now how quickly he'll go to Arch."
Sarkisian has indeed been very vocal about his support of Ewers, and in most cases, it's justified. The Longhorns believe themselves to be true national championship contenders, and Ewers can be the one to lead them there.
As such, the continued vote of confidence from Sarkisian goes a long way for his morale, which could in turn impact the Longhorns standing as the season continues.
