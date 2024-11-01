Steve Sarkisian Shares Unique Rise of Texas Longhorns DB Jelani McDonald
Texas Longhorns sophomore safety Jelani McDonald stepped up in a big way Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores in his first-career start, and was recognized accordingly.
When speaking to the media Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised McDonald and touched on the unique journey he's gone through to get where he is today.
“Jelani, I still think his best football is ahead of him," Sarkisian said. "You think about this guy in high school. He was a high school quarterback that kind of moonlighted on defense when they needed him. I mean, he was an offensive player that we just saw the raw athleticism. And then we checked on his dad, and his dad was one of the leading tacklers in TCU football history. So we said, okay, it's in there, somewhere in there too. And then when we got him, we didn't know how his body was going to evolve. One day he was an outside linebacker, the next day he was playing corner, the next day he was at nickel, the next day he was at safety. We were just kind of trying to figure out what he could be all the while he had an impact on special teams as we were going and so when kind of finally found a home for him at safety this spring, you can see a lot of growth in his play."
McDonald finished the win with a career-high seven total tackles (five solo).
Sarkisian added that gettig to play alongside Michael Taaffe and Andrew Mukuba will be huge in McDonald's development.
"I think it's been huge for him to be in a room with Michael Taaffe and an Andrew Mukuba, two guys who have a ton of experience that he can lean into, and he's really grown at the position," Sarkisian said. "And again, I thought he played a great game Saturday, but I also think his best days are ahead of him. This is his first time ever really doing this, and so just through experience alone, I think his play is going to improve.”
