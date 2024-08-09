Another Day, Another Preseason Accolade For Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers, the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award for the second consecutive season.
Ewers was also selected to the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Ewers led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff last season. Ewers engineered a late scoring drive against Alabama in the national semifinal to keep the Horns' hopes for a national title alive. Ewers and Texas fell short on the game's final drive.
The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback. Ewers was also selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious award during the 2023 season.
The list will be pared down on Oct. 22 and will be comprised of quarterbacks from the preseason watch list. One quarterback will be selected each week for the first eight weeks. The selection committee will choose the rest of the semifinalists.
On Oct. 29 the list will be cut down once again. Fans will be able to vote on social media for the fourth straight year. They will be able to vote using fan voting on Facebook, Instagram and X. The fan vote will earn players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist, and winner voting rounds.
First-round fan voting will begin Oct. 29 following the QB Class announcement.
The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Nov. 12. The Foundation will select three finalists two weeks later on Nov. 26.
The winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Award Show.
The Longhorns open their season at home on Aug. 31 against the Colorado State Rams.