Arch Manning Impressive in 2024 Longhorns Debut vs. Colorado State
Arch Manning committing to Texas in the summer of 2022 was arguably one of the top football news of the year. Expectations were high when the No. 1 overall recruit started training and playing with the Horns, but Manning redshirted his freshman year.
The quarterback appeared in two games in 2023 and took the final snaps of the Big 12 Championship Game victory over Oklahoma State. In the spring scrimmage, he had a chance to show his game in front of the Texas crowd, now, following a summer of practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian trusted Manning to take on the field against Colorado State.
Regardless of the opponent, getting playing time in front of a sold-out stadium requires a mindset that succeeds under pressure. Joining the SEC, the conference where the Manning last name made history, just doubles the expectations.
Though Quinn Ewers started the game, Manning came in the second half to show what he's all about. With two minutes to go in the third quarter, the quarterback passed to transfer wide receiver Silas Bolden to make it 45-0 for the Longhorns, the first touchdown pass in his collegiate career. In the fourth, Manning made it 52-0 with a one-yard touchdown run for a Bert Auburn extra point.
Is Steve Sarkisian surprised? Probably not. Going into the game, the head coach made it clear Manning was light years ahead of where he was at the start of his freshman season.
"He is light years ahead of where he was last year at this time," Sarkisian said. "His understanding of what we're trying to do offensively, the nuances of the scheme, the timing of certain throws, the protections. All of those things. I just think his overall comfort level and confidence is much higher than a year ago at this time. "
There's no doubt that Ewers will remain as Texas' starting quarterback, especially going into conference play, but it would be a smart decision from Sarkisian to both rest Ewers when he can and get Manning more comfortable on the field.
But for now, the Longhorns have further proof that the future at the position is secured.