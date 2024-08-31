Texas QB Arch Manning Throws First-Career TD on Wild Play
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Arch Manning made his season debut in the third quarter of Saturday's opener against the Colorado State Rams at DKR and quickly delivered some memorable highlights.
He started things off with a 40-yard pass to receiver Johntay Cook II after rolling right out of the pocket. Two plays later, Manning tossed his first-career touchdown, though it hardly came in typical fashion.
Manning scrambled away from defenders and looked like he was running for the end zone. Instead, he quickly flipped a forward pass to receiver Silas Bolden, who dove in for the five-yard touchdown.
The score extended Texas' lead to 45-0.
Take a look:
Manning then pushed his way in for a one-yard QB sneak on the next drive for his first career rushing touhdown.
The Longhorns extended their lead to 52-0.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said "we'll find out" when asked if Manning would play against the Rams. The college football world has now certainly "found out" the potential that the big-name prodigy possesses.
"He is light years ahead of where he was last year at this time," Sarkisian said of Manning when speaking to the media Thursday. "His understanding of what we're trying to do offensively, the nuances of the scheme, the timing of certain throws, the protections. All of those things. I just think his overall comfort level and confidence is much higher than a year ago at this time."
If Manning can extend the lead even further, don't be surprised if third-string freshman quarterback Trey Owens gets some action as well.