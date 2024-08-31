Despite Slow Start, Texas Leads Colorado State Comfortably At Halftime
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns season is finally off an running, and through one half of play, they hold the advantage.
That said, it hasn't all been smooth sailling.
After a promising start to their first drive, a penalty from center Jake Majors halted things in their tracks, forcing the Longhorns to punt.
The defense was up to the task, however, forcing a quick three and out to get the ball back to Quinn Ewers and company.
On their next possession, the Longhorns took advantage, marching down the field behind a balanced attack, and taking the lead on a Tre Wisner touchdown from a couple of yards out.
On their next chance, the Horns came up short, however, with a Ewers pass getting tipped at the line, and intercepted by the Rams.
Fortunately for the Horns, the defense remained rock solid, stopping the Rams in their tracks yet again. And on the very next possession, the Horns extended their lead with a Bert Auburn field goal, to make the score 10-0 early in the second quarter.
One drive later, the Longhorns were back on track, with Ewers hitting Matthew Golden for each players first touchdown of the season, and giving Texas a 17-0 lead with just under six minutes to play in the half.
Things went south for Colorado State after that, with Jahdae Barron intercepting a Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi pass to set the Horns up with great field position across midfield.
Just a few plays later, the Longhorns were in the end zone once again, with Ewers hitting Isaiah Bond for his first Longhorns touchdown.
A quick three and out on the next Rams possession gave Texas the ball back with around one minute to play in the half with great field position once again, thanks to a fantastic 35-yard return from transfer receiver Silas Bolden.
Texas once again took advantage from there, with Ewers hitting Golden for their second scoring connection of the game, and giving the Horns a 31-0 halftime lead.
The Horns will hope to finish off the Rams for good early in the second half, and get their reserve players some much needed in-game reps the rest of the way.