Arch Manning Leads Texas to Big Halftime Lead vs. ULM
AUSTIN -- In the Arch Manning's first-career start on Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns headed into halftime against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with a dominating ()-() lead.
Manning finished the first half 11 of 21 passing for 214 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue had a hat-trick of touchdowns in the first half, two of which game on the ground and one through the air. He had 15 carries for 66 yards and the two scores along with the three-yard receiving score.
The Texas defense held ULM quarterback General Booty to just 5 of 15 passing for 45 yards and an interception in the first half.
Manning and the Longhorns got the ball first. The offense had some solid plays to start things off, highlighted by a 16-yard diving catch from Silas Bolden on 2nd and 14. However, Manning made the first real mistake of his Texas career by throwing an interception into heavy traffic on a pass intended for Matthew Golden.
Looking to capitalize on the takeaway, the Warhawks were instead forced to punt after a quick three-and-out that ended with a vicious sack from Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Manning quickly made up for his interception with a 56-yard bomb down the middle of the field to Isaiah Bond, which set Texas up in the red zone. In his return from injury, running back Jaydon Blue punched in the one-yard touchdown a few plats later to put the Longhorns up 7-0.
Once Texas got back on defense, the impact plays from Hill Jr. continued. Two plays into the drive, he intercepted a tipped pass and appeared to return it for a touchdown before a block in the back negated the score.
The Longhorns still managed to find the end zone, as Manning rolled out right and found Blue for his second score of the game on a three-yard catch.
Unable to respond, ULM punted for the second time after a five-play drive. Manning looked for Wingo on a deep third-down pass that resulted in a defensive pass interfence. The pair connected for a 25-yard pass on the next play before doing it again three plays later, this time for a 17-yard touchdown.
After another Warhawks punt, Manning led a 12-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a two-yard rushing touchdown from Blue, his third of the first half.
The Warhawks then put together a lengthy 13-play, 58-yard drive that finally resulted in points on a 35-yard field goal with 1:46 to play in the first half.
Texas got the ball back and continued to lean on the deep-passing attack. However, after missing two deep passes to Johntay Cook II and Blue -- who was wide open down the left sidelines -- Manning's third-down pass to Blue got tipped into the air and picked off. ULM was set up at Texas' 38-yard line as a result and nearly paid off the takeaway with a 45-yard field goal, but the kick was blocked to end the half.