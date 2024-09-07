Jaydon Blue Shares Update on Ankle Injury
AUSTIN -- The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are leaving Ann Arbor on Saturday with a big-time top-10 win under their belt after easily handling No. 10 Michigan, 31-12.
Fortunately, the team also departs having dodged another major injury to a backfield that's been hit with some bad luck over the past few weeks.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue exited Saturday's game in the first quarter after suffering an apparent lower-body injury. He was tended to by the medical staff while attempting to stay loose on the sidelines. Running backs Tre Wisner and Jerrick Gibson stepped in and didn't miss a beat before Blue returned late in the second quarter, much to the relief of Texas fans. The Longhorns have already lost Cedric Baxter and Christian Clark to season-ending injuries suffered in training camp.
After the game, Blue was reportedly wearing a walking boot but told Inside Texas he'll be good moving forward.
“I just got rolled up a little bit,” Blue told Inside Texas. “I’ll be alright.”
After the Longhorns took a 24-3 lead into the third quarter, Blue became a factor on offense again and looked healthy while doing so. He finished the game with nine carries for 22 yards to go along with six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a seven-yard swing pass from Quinn Ewers with 2:39 in the third quarter to give Texas a 31-6 lead.
Gibson had 10 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown while Wisner finished with eight attempts for 30 yards and two catches for 19 yards.
Texas hosts the UTSA Roadrunners next Saturday. Given the production that Wisner and Gibson have had so far to start the season, the Longhorns could benefit from giving Blue a lighter workload during the final two games of non-conference action before beginning SEC play against Mississippi State on Sept. 28 in Austin.
In the season-opening win over Colorodo State, Blue tallied 11 carries for 57 yards.