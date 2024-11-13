Arkansas Razorbacks QB Taylen Green: Injury Update vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Arkansas Razorbacks have two trustworthy options at quarterback for Saturday's matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
When speaking to the media Monday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said that starting quarterback Taylen Green practiced in full during the bye week after suffering a knee sprain in the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 2.
"Taylen practiced every day last week and I believe he'll be fine," Pittman said.
However, Pittman clarified that the team is very confident in the ability of backup Malachi Singleton if Green were to be limited for any reason. In relief of Green against Ole Miss, Singleton went 11 of 14 passing for 207 yards and one touchdown while adding eight carries for 44 yards and a score on the ground.
"Absolutely," Pittman said when asked if the team feels confident in Singleton if Green isn't 100 percent. "He did a great job of throwing the football, throwing it early. Very accurate. Ran over some people. Malachi played extremely well and we're glad we have him and have a lot of belief in him when he goes in the game."
So far this season, Green has gone 161 of 263 passing for 2,214 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 105 carries for 411 yards and five scores with his legs.
Even if Green starts, the Longhorns will need to prepare for the possibility of Singleton entering the game in the event that Green re-aggravates his knee injury.
Texas and Arkansas will kick off from Fayetteville on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Reflects On Lessons Learned From 2021 Texas vs. Arkansas Disaster
MORE: Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson, Ja'Tavion Sanders Hit Big Milestones
MORE: Texas EDGE Trey Moore Continues to Prove Himself as SEC-Level Competitor
MORE: Texas Longhorns LB Trey Moore Playing His Best at Right Time
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Offensive Players to Watch