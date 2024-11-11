Steve Sarkisian Reflects On Lessons Learned From 2021 Texas vs. Arkansas Disaster
There are eleven current Texas Longhorn football players that were apart of the 2021 team that went 5-7 and got dismantled in Fayetteville against Arkansas 40-21.
That was Texas's head coach Steve Sarkisian's first year with the team. Three years later, he has to make another trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
"I thought we fought in the game," Sarkisian said on Monday. "I think it was good, not only for myself, but for the staff and for our players to say, 'Okay, that's an SEC team."
Now Texas finds themselves in the SEC, with their eyes of the prize of making it to the SEC championship in its first year in the conference. Only Texas, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, who sit at the top of the standings, have one loss in conference standings.
"It feels pretty good knowing we're going in there this year with what we think is a better roster," Sarkisian said.
But standings and talent aside, there's one thing that won't change in this rivarly between the two teams, and that's the deepend hatred for each other.
At SEC media days over the summer Sarkisian said that he believed Arkansas fans "hated Texas more than they like themselves."
"He's probably right," was the response given by Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.
And with the added spice, Sarkisian knows what type of stadium they are walking into on Saturday. He wants his players to know that the atmosphere will be tough.
"We have to lean into each other," Sarkisian said. "I think it takes great poise and composure on the road, and I think that we've learned and grown into the aspect of it."
He mentioned the emotions of a rivalry game, and that Texas won't play well if they don't stay clear-minded and start to get emotional. And he wants the players that remember the 2021 game to be the leaders in the locker room.
"We may have some players, younger players, that are looking like it's just another game," Sarkisian said. "And I know those guys are in that locker room right now talking about that game and talking about that environment, and owning that environment."
Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend D.J. Augustin Posts Heartfelt Retirement Message
MORE: Texas Basketball: Two Players Earn All-SEC Preseason Honors
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Guard Tre Johnson Earns First Preseason Watch List Honor
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Jordan Pope Named To Preseason Watch List
MORE: Tre Johnson Takes Over SEC Media Days for Texas Longhorns