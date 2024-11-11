Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson, Ja'Tavion Sanders Hit Big Milestones
The Texas Longhorns had ten former players make an impact for their NFL team on Sunday during the week 10 slate.
There were some career milestones, season milestones, and some eye-popping stats from multiple players both on the offense and defense. So here are the former Longhorn players that had the best stats in the NFL:
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers:
The Carolina Panthers won their second straight and Sanders helped with his first career NFL touchdown in the first quarter.
Watch it here:
Sanders only had two catches for eight yards but the touchdown helped the Panthers in their 20-17 overtime win against the New York Giants in Munich.
S Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos:
Jones led Denver in tackles with nine (seven solo) but the Broncos lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Kansas City Chiefs 16-14.
S P.J. Locke, Denver Broncos:
Locke returned from injury and recorded seven tackles (four solo). That is only the third time out of eight games that Locke had recorded seven or more tackles for Denver.
S DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers:
Elliott was second on the Steelers in tackles with six (four tackles) in the 28-27 win against the Washington Commanders to continue the great season Pittsburgh is having. One tackle was for a loss as well for Elliott.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons:
The New Orleans Saints had no answer for Bijan. The star running back ran for a season-high 116 yards on 20 attempts. Bijan had two touchdowns to add to his great game inlcuding a nice 37-yard run burning pass multiple defenders.
Bijan also had three receptions for 28 yards but the Falcons still couldn't take advantage of Bijan's dominant night. The Saints won 20-17.
WR Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts:
Mitchell had his best game of his rookie career Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. He recorded a career-high six receptions for a career-high 71 yards.
Mitchell and the Colts still lost 30-20 however to drop below .500 to 4-5.
S Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots:
The third-year player got his first career sack against the Chicago Bears in the Patriots 19-3 win to move to 3-6.
Schooler is usually placed on special team duties, but got some run on the defensive side Sunday and took advantage of it. The Patriots move to 3-7.
DT Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers:
Ford got his second sack of the season for the Chargers in the 27-17 win against the Tennesee Titans.
The defensive tackle also added two tackles to his statline.
K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers:
Dicker took care of easy work in the Chargers win, hitting a 21-yarder and then a 37-yarder while also hitting all three extra pointers.
LB DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys:
While the Dallas Cowboys may have struggled, losing 34-6 to NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, Overshown may have had his best game all season.
Overshown tied a season-high with 11 tackles (eight solo) to go with two sacks on the day.
Overshown did have to be taken out late in the game due to injury but it didn't look serious. The Cowboys didn't give a postgame update.
The only former Longhorn player to be featured on Monday Night Football will be Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington, but his production has decreased since the return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
The Rams will face off against the Miami Dolphins at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
