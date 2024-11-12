Texas Longhorns LB Trey Moore Playing His Best at Right Time
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Trey Moore has been playing the best football as a Longhorn through his last two games. He's recovered two fumbles, one against Vanderbilt and one against Florida to go along with his six tackles.
The junior wreaked havoc on opposing offensive lines during his time at UTSA and now is starting to do the same in the Longhorn's defense. It may have taken him until midway through the season to master the defense but it's paid off, as now he's playing his best football.
"It definitely takes time switching," Moore said. "Obviously (it's) a completely different scheme, different verbiage, different formations, adjustments, all that stuff. And takes time. But I've gotten pretty comfortable as the games have gone throughout the year, just starting to click in any sort of game. I mean, I think I continue to get better throughout each game. So that's just kind of being consistent."
Moore is not the only one who has noticed his newfound stellar play. Head coach Steve Sarkisian praised him, stating that he not only has improved, but that he makes the players around him better.
"I thought Trey Moore had his best game for us Saturday," Sarkisian said."
He mentioned Moore's ability to not just go get the ball, but his willingness to learn and improve his game.
"Trey can play off the ball, he can play on the ball, he can play both sides, into the boundary, to the field and he has a really high football IQ, and the fact that now it's two games in a row the ball's been on the ground, and number eight's the one who's recovered those two fumbles," Sarkisian said. "It's just his awareness level. And I get it. We always want to look at the stats of sacks, and that should determine how a guy's playing. I think what it tells us is he's not playing a selfish brand of football where it's just about trying to sack the quarterback. He's playing a brand of football against the run and the pass. He's he's getting himself to the football. He's playing with good effort, and he's showing a lot of versatility. And so we're really fortunate that he's that he's joined us, because he's playing good football right now."
Moore agrees with Sarkisian that while sacks are fun, he makes more of an impact in the game when he's playing well off the ball. When asked, he said that one of his best qualities is his versatility as a football player and he understands the importance of being a team player.
"I'm not really too worried about making plays and making stats," Moore said. "I mean, obviously those will come when we do the things that the coaches tell us to do and how it's doing in the scheme. I'm trying to do my part to help the team win games."
Moore transferred to Texas after three years at UTSA under head coach Jeff Traylor where he had 14 sacks and 45 total tackles on the season in 2023. In 2022 he had 56 total tackles and eight sacks. The difference now is that at UTSA, he was far and away the best linebacker the Roadrunners had. Now, he's part of a group of ultra-talented defensive players.
"I pride myself on my versatility," Moore said. "I think I can do a lot of different things well, and I try to let the coaches put me in positions to succeed. So whatever the coach has asked me to do, I feel pretty confident that I can do it."
Moore and the rest of the Texas Longhorns will return to the field on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Arkansas at 11 AM.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
More: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Named Semifinalist for Major Award
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend D.J. Augustin Posts Heartfelt Retirement Message
MORE: Texas Basketball: Two Players Earn All-SEC Preseason Honors
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Guard Tre Johnson Earns First Preseason Watch List Honor
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Jordan Pope Named To Preseason Watch List