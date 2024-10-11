Colt McCoy Narrates Chilling Hype Video for Texas vs. Oklahoma
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns legend Colt McCoy is getting fans geared up for Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
On Friday, Texas Football released the official hype video for the Red River Rivalry, which featured some narration from McCoy that will likely send chills down the spine of Longhorn fans.
"A lot has changed over the years, but one thing stays the same," McCoy says. "This game? It's where legends are made. The plays, the moments, the memories. They're more than history. They're immortal. It's hard to describe, but once you see it, once you feel it, you understand it, you see it in the eyes of every player, you hear it in the cheers of every fan. You feel the love and the hate, and that fuels the fire. We've seen all the highlights, the unforgettable plays frozen in time. Now, it's our turn. Time to add our own chapter to this rivalry. We know what it takes, the fight, the grit, the passion, it's in our blood. It's what we do. When you put that helmet on, you're not just walking onto a field and carrying the legacy of every Longhorn that's charged out of that tunnel. You're playing for every Texan who's ever bled Burnt Orange and every brother that stands beside you. Ain't no love in Oklahoma, but there's plenty of fight in Texas. Because history isn't just behind us. It's right in front of us, ready to be made again. Hook 'Em."
Take a look:
In his four seasons as a starter at Texas, McCoy went 3-1 against Oklahoma, with all wins coming while the Sooners were ranked no lower than No. 20. This included a 45-35 victory over No. 1 Oklahoma where McCoy went 28 of 35 passing for 277 yards and a touchdown.
During his career against the Sooners, McCoy went 79 of 118 passing for 836 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.