Texas Longhorns Release Initial Injury Report vs. Oklahoma
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have released ther initial student-athlete avaliability report ahead of the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma Saturday in Dallas.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was listed as probable, which almost guarantees that he'll be ready to start against the Sooners.
Here's the full availability report:
CJ Baxter, Running Back - OUT
Christian Clark, Running Back - OUT
Velton Gardner, Running Back - OUT
Colin Page, Running Back - Questionable
Michael Kern, Punter - Questionable
Tate Haver, Deep Snapper - Questionable
Derek Williams Jr., Defensive Back - Probable
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback - Probable
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't officially say that Ewers would start against Oklahoma when speaking to the media Monday. He said that the coaching staff will continue to monitor his status as he recovers from an abdominal strain.
"Quinn worked last week for three practices. He practiced again today," Sarkisian said. "I thought he looked good coming off the bye. I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him. We're going to monitor him daily, just to kind of see how he continues to progress. But I feel good about how he was today. I feel good about him going Saturday, but that remains to be seen. ... If we had to play today. sure (he would start) but again, that's why it's important that we monitor him daily, because I want to see how he responds to extended work and what that looks like, to make sure that he's as healthy as he can be to perform."
In three appearances so far this season, Ewers has gone 58 of 79 passing for 691 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.