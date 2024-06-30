Cooper Manning Proud Son Arch's Growth Since Joining Texas
Texas Longhorns sophomore quarterback Arch Manning's father Cooper Manning has seen a clear difference in his son since he joined the team as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
"Does (Arch) look different, does he act different than a year ago when he went to school? Yes, 100%," Cooper Manning told CJ Vogel of On Texas Football. "Development as a person, as a more independent guy, needing his parents less, just growing up and growing up the right way and being held accountable along the way."
As a freshman at Texas, many speculated if the No. 1 overall recruit would take a redshirt year.
And while that redshirt remained intact, he was able to make his college debut in the victory against Texas Tech, completing 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards against the Red Raiders and rushing three times for seven yards, including a 12-yard run.
In the Big 12 tournament championship, he appeared for the last few snaps of the game.
Manning had plenty of options to choose from when it came to committing to college, but after many visits, Texas was home.
"Arch visited Alabama four times, Georgia four times, Texas four times, Ole Miss a couple times, LSU a couple times, Clemson a couple times," Cooper Manning said. "At the end of the day, I said, on Sunday night when you've thrown four interceptions, your girlfriend broke up with you and you have two tests on Monday that you hadn't studied for, and it's raining and it's cold and you're a little bit homesick where do you want to be? And he said 'I want to be at the University of Texas.'"
Quinn Ewers is still Texas' first-string quarterback, and Manning awaits his moment to step onto the field as a starter. Though Manning had never been a backup in his life, according to his dad, he has adapted to this role with great maturity.
"If you pay your dues and do your work, good things will happen," Cooper Manning said.
Manning started in the Orange and White Scrimmage, and his proud dad was in the stands cheering him on.
"I was excited for him," he said. "He had a big smile on his face, it was just fun for him to get to play. There was a lot of anticipation on that day...I was sitting with a lot of parents who were excited to see their sons play for the first time. That class was a bunch of superstars who had just been patiently waiting for their time."