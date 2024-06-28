Texas QB Arch Manning Shares Thoughts on Backup Role: ‘I’m Gonna Be Ready!’
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has missed five total games due to injury over the past two seasons, a trend he’ll be looking to break during what could be his final collegiate campaign.
But even if the star quarterback gets hit with the injury bug again, Texas fans can feel at ease knowing who awaits behind him.
After spending most of last season at the third-string QB, Arch Manning enters 2024 as the no-doubt backup to Ewers, meaning he’s one injury away from stepping in to lead coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense. While Manning is one of the most popular players in college football for obvious reasons, he’s still without significant on-field experience. His performance in April’s spring game gave fans some much-needed confidence in him, but Manning still has to prove it against SEC-level competition.
Unsurprisingly, he’s ready for whatever challenges that might get thrown his way.
“I feel like I’m getting better every day,” he said at the Manning Passing Academy, per On3. "Just trying to stay ready. Anything can happen. I’m excited and I’m gonna be ready.”
This past season, Manning only played in two contests and didn’t appear in his first career college game until the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. He finished that 57-7 win going 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards while adding a 12-yard run. He then took the final snaps in Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.
In the spring game this past April, he finished 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Texas opens up the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Colorado State. Manning could certainly get a chance to shine if the Longhorns can turn the contest into a blowout.