Longhorns Country

Texas QB Arch Manning Shares Thoughts on Backup Role: ‘I’m Gonna Be Ready!’

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning enters next season as the official backup to Quinn Ewers. 

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
In this story:

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has missed five total games due to injury over the past two seasons, a trend he’ll be looking to break during what could be his final collegiate campaign. 

But even if the star quarterback gets hit with the injury bug again, Texas fans can feel at ease knowing who awaits behind him. 

After spending most of last season at the third-string QB, Arch Manning enters 2024 as the no-doubt backup to Ewers, meaning he’s one injury away from stepping in to lead coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense. While Manning is one of the most popular players in college football for obvious reasons, he’s still without significant on-field experience. His performance in April’s spring game gave fans some much-needed confidence in him, but Manning still has to prove it against SEC-level competition. 

Unsurprisingly, he’s ready for whatever challenges that might get thrown his way. 

“I feel like I’m getting better every day,” he said at the Manning Passing Academy, per On3. "Just trying to stay ready. Anything can happen. I’m excited and I’m gonna be ready.”

This past season, Manning only played in two contests and didn’t appear in his first career college game until the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. He finished that 57-7 win going 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards while adding a 12-yard run. He then took the final snaps in Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.

In the spring game this past April, he finished 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Texas opens up the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Colorado State. Manning could certainly get a chance to shine if the Longhorns can turn the contest into a blowout.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News