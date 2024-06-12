Could Texas Boast Best Defensive Tackle in The SEC Next Season?
AUSTIN -- As Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat begin their pro careers, could the next NFL star be brewing for the Texas Longhorns?
If Alfred Collins lives up to some of the preseason hype that's been building, his NFL contract will be writing itself next spring.
Pro Football Focus recently released its grades for the top returning defensive tackles in the SEC next season, and Collins was among the best of the bunch. Based on last season, Collins received the third-best grade of 79.9, behind only Florida's Joey Slackman (90.5) and Kentucky's Deone Walker (80.6).
Take a look:
Last season, with Collins as a key clog in the middle, the Texas defense allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (80.8) in the country during the regular season. The Longhorns also allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (17.5).
He posted 22 total tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.
Collins met with the media earlier in April before the spring game and explained his decision to stay at Texas for a fifth season.
"It’s Texas, man,” Collins said. “The best school in the nation. I stayed because I wanted to finish my degree. My mom graduated from here. She always tells me to finish what you start. I didn’t want to leave and then have to come back. Once I’m done with school, I’m done.”
Not only does Collins have a chance to finish that education, but has an opportunity to improve his draft stock, especially if he makes plays like he did during the spring game when he picked off Quinn Ewers and returned it for a touchdown.