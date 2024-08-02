'Doing Good!' Texas Ex RB D'Onta Foreman Released from Hospital After Scary Injury
Cleveland Browns running back and former Texas Longhorn D'Onta Foreman has now been released from the hospital after suffering a neck and back injury at practice on Thursday, per ESPN.
Foreman later shared a message on his Instagram story to thank Cleveland fans for their support and condolences following the medical scare.
"I wanna say thank you all from the bottom of my heart to everyone who reached out to me and/or prayed for me today," Foreman said in the post. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared/nervous earlier but God was with me and those prayers definitely worked. I'm doing good, everything came back negative, and I'm just trying to get some rest and relax at this point. I'll be back better than ever in due time."
Foreman was working out with the team at training camp in Roanoke, WV when he took a significant blow to the head, reporting that he had neck pain afterward. The Browns athletic training staff immobilized his neck and back, with the team issuing a statement that he had to be placed in an ambulance and airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Doctors said Foreman was able to move in all extremities and that his x-rays looked fine, with beat writer Mary Kay Cabot saying he was in good spirits, showing early signs that his injury did not develop for the worse. The Browns later announced that Foreman would be released from the hospital the same day.
The Browns could have been shaken up if Foreman had suffered something detrimental, as the team signed Foreman to alleviate some pressure from fellow running back Nick Chubb, who is on the tail end of his recovery from last year's season-ending injury.