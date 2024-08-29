Longhorns Country

Drew Brees Has Interesting Advice For Texas QB Arch Manning

Future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees offered some advice to Arch Manning ahead of his second season with the Texas Longhorns.

Texas Longhorns Arch Manning, 16, during the first fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Texas Longhorns Arch Manning, 16, during the first fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Much has been made about the potential future of Texas Longhorns backup QB Arch Manning.

Should he stay? Should he transfer? Will he be one and done as a starter after Quinn Ewers leaves? Is he a future No. 1 NFL Draft pick?

The answer to all of those questions, for now, is truly unknown. Manning hasn't taken a meaningful college football snap yet and has nothing but pedigree and an impressive spring game under his belt.

However, should he hope to live up to his legacy, former NFL QB and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees offered some advice his way, encouraging him to stay in Austin as long as he possibly can.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“The best thing for Arch Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas," Brees told the Athletic. I’ll pause and let everybody just absorb that. For him to just be in a system, be in a program, learn from one of the best QB developers in Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the staff that they’ve put together. He’s going in the SEC now, right?"

"He’s gonna be playing against some of the top talent in all of college football. That’d be the best thing for him is just stay there, lock in, learn, grow, develop, become an incredible leader for that team and make a run at some national championships. Then, he will be the most prepared going into the NFL at that point.”

Obviously, that is not the typical advice you hear for upcoming NFL QBs.

However, Brees should know a thing or two about success, finishing his career as one of the most decorated football players in American history.

Not only was he elite at Westlake in Austin, where he threw for over 5,000 yards and led the Chapparals to a 28-0-1 in two seasons with a state title, but he was also one of the best quarterbacks in the nation at Purdue, setting two NCAA records, 19 school records and holding the Big Ten records in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.

He spent four seasons with the Boilermakers with three as the starter before heading to the NFL, where he began with the San Diego Chargers.

After his stint with San Diego, he signed with the Saints, where he became A true NFL Legend, winning a Super Bowl, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards, the Walter Payton Man of the Year, NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and being named to five All-Pro teams and 13 Pro Bowls. He also led the NFL in passing seven times, completion percentage six times, and passing touchdowns four times.

By the time he hung up the cleats, he had thrown for over 80,000 yards and 571 touchdowns - he second most for both categories in NFL history.

So yes, perhaps Brees may know a thing or two about what it takes to be a successful quarterback.

And perhaps, Manning should listen.

