EA CFB 25 Rankings: Where Do Texas Longhorns Land in Overall Rating?
Through a series of unveilings including stadium toughness rankings as well as offense and defense rankings for the top 25 teams in college football, EA Sports College Football 25 has officially released their team ratings ahead of the new game, with the Texas Longhorns slotting in as the tied-for-fourth highest rated team.
The Longhorns were announced as a 92-rated team, tied with Alabama and behind only Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon. Texas was tied for the third-best offense, jumping Ohio State in the top four, and the eighth-best defense during the original ratings unveilings, making them one of just six teams with both sides of the ball rated higher than 88.
The Longhorn's ratings are similar to that of industry executives, but may even be a little low compared to the thoughts of some of the biggest names in college football. ESPN ranked Texas as the second-best team heading into the year, ahead of everyone but Georgia. 247Sports had just Georgia and Ohio State ranked above the Longhorns, meaning EA prefers a team like Oregon over Texas more than others in the industry.
Texas now ranks as the second-best team in the SEC, only trailing Georgia and tied with Alabama, with LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma all making the top 25. These rankings did not come without controversy, as many fans went to X to voice frustrations with a few specific ratings. Colorado, a team that was 4-8 last year with a bottom-10 defense, is the 16th highest-ranked team with a top-20 defense. Ole Miss, who features Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, and Juice Wells on offense, was not even ranked in the top-10 offenses, an insulting rating to the number 16 ranked offense in CFB next year that only got better.
Texas will likely feature one of the most fun teams to use in the game with its prolific offense and hard-hitting defense. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s innovative offensive system will give the Longhorns a fun playbook to use, and junior quarterback Quinn Ewers will likely be one of the highest-rated in the game. Pair that with the speed of Johntay Cook and Jaydon Blue, as well as potential superstar breakouts in Isaiah Bond and CJ Baxter, this team should be extremely fun to use.
You can view the full rankings below:
1) Georgia Bulldogs, 95 overall
2) Ohio State Buckeyes, 93 overall
3) Oregon Ducks, 93 overall
4) Alabama Crimson Tide, 93 overall
5) Texas Longhorns, 92 overall
6) Clemson Tigers, 90 overall
7) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 90 overall
8) LSU Tigers, 90 overall
9) Penn State Nittany Lions, 88 overall
10) Utah Utes, 88 overall
11) Michigan Wolverines, 88 overall
12) Florida State Seminoles, 88 overall
13) Miami Hurricanes, 88 overall
14) Texas A&M Aggies, 88 overall
15) Ole Miss Rebels, 88 overall
16) Colorado Buffaloes, 87 overall
17) Oklahoma Sooners, 87 overall
18) Wisconsin Badgers, 87 overall
19) USC Trojans, 87 overall
20) Virginia Tech Hokies, 87 overall
21) North Carolina State Wolfpack, 87 overall
22) Kansas Jayhawks, 87 overall
23) Arizona Wildcats, 87 overall
24) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 87 overall
25) Iowa Hawkeyes, 87 overall