EA CFB 25 Rankings: Where Do Texas Longhorns Land in Overall Rating?

EA CFB 25 has unveiled the final ratings of its rankings week showcase, with the Texas Longhorns ranking near the top of the list.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian greets wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) while warming up for the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian greets wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) while warming up for the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Through a series of unveilings including stadium toughness rankings as well as offense and defense rankings for the top 25 teams in college football, EA Sports College Football 25 has officially released their team ratings ahead of the new game, with the Texas Longhorns slotting in as the tied-for-fourth highest rated team.

The Longhorns were announced as a 92-rated team, tied with Alabama and behind only Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon. Texas was tied for the third-best offense, jumping Ohio State in the top four, and the eighth-best defense during the original ratings unveilings, making them one of just six teams with both sides of the ball rated higher than 88. 

The Longhorn's ratings are similar to that of industry executives, but may even be a little low compared to the thoughts of some of the biggest names in college football. ESPN ranked Texas as the second-best team heading into the year, ahead of everyone but Georgia. 247Sports had just Georgia and Ohio State ranked above the Longhorns, meaning EA prefers a team like Oregon over Texas more than others in the industry.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) evades a tackle by Washington edge Bralen Trice (8) during the Sugar Bowl College
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) evades a tackle by Washington edge Bralen Trice (8) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Texas now ranks as the second-best team in the SEC, only trailing Georgia and tied with Alabama, with LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma all making the top 25. These rankings did not come without controversy, as many fans went to X to voice frustrations with a few specific ratings. Colorado, a team that was 4-8 last year with a bottom-10 defense, is the 16th highest-ranked team with a top-20 defense. Ole Miss, who features Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, and Juice Wells on offense, was not even ranked in the top-10 offenses, an insulting rating to the number 16 ranked offense in CFB next year that only got better. 

Texas will likely feature one of the most fun teams to use in the game with its prolific offense and hard-hitting defense. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s innovative offensive system will give the Longhorns a fun playbook to use, and junior quarterback Quinn Ewers will likely be one of the highest-rated in the game. Pair that with the speed of Johntay Cook and Jaydon Blue, as well as potential superstar breakouts in Isaiah Bond and CJ Baxter, this team should be extremely fun to use.

You can view the full rankings below:

1) Georgia Bulldogs, 95 overall

2) Ohio State Buckeyes, 93 overall

3) Oregon Ducks, 93 overall

4) Alabama Crimson Tide, 93 overall

5) Texas Longhorns, 92 overall

6) Clemson Tigers, 90 overall

7) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 90 overall

8) LSU Tigers, 90 overall

9) Penn State Nittany Lions, 88 overall

10) Utah Utes, 88 overall

11) Michigan Wolverines, 88 overall

12) Florida State Seminoles, 88 overall

13) Miami Hurricanes, 88 overall

14) Texas A&M Aggies, 88 overall

15) Ole Miss Rebels, 88 overall

16) Colorado Buffaloes, 87 overall

17) Oklahoma Sooners, 87 overall

18) Wisconsin Badgers, 87 overall

19) USC Trojans, 87 overall

20) Virginia Tech Hokies, 87 overall

21) North Carolina State Wolfpack, 87 overall

22) Kansas Jayhawks, 87 overall

23) Arizona Wildcats, 87 overall

24) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 87 overall

25) Iowa Hawkeyes, 87 overall

