‘Embarrassing!’ Rival Fans React to CFP Logo on Texas' Big 12 Championship Rings
The Texas Longhorns will soon say goodbye to the Big 12 Conference once and for all, but before they depart, the football program still has room to celebrate last season’s accomplishments.
The Longhorns officially revealed their 2023 Big 12 Championship rings Wednesday, as No. 7 Texas blew out the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in Arlington to take home the conference crown last season. The win — along with Alabama’s upset over Georgia in the SEC title game — helped Texas secure a spot in the final four-team College Football Playoff following what was a wild championship weekend across the country this past December.
The Big 12 title ring also includes the official CFP logo.
Take a look:
Unsurprisingly, fans of rival teams flocked toward the comment section to call out Texas for including the CFP logo despite falling short of winning the National Championship. The Longhorns dropped a 37-31 heartbreaker to Washington in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in the CFP Semifinal.
"Rings for attending the college football playoff,” wrote one TCU-themed page.
"Yikes this is embarrassing,” wrote another user.
"I was told texas only celebrates national championships but apparently they make rings for losing CFP games too,” tweeted another TCU fan.
"Lambos and participation rings. Recipe for success," wrote a Michigan fan.
These were just some of the many reactions from fans of opposing teams. Regardless of whether it's justified or not, the Longhorns left the Big 12 as champs just two years removed from a 5-7 season. Texas will continue to "embrace the hate" as the program begins its first year in the SEC this fall.