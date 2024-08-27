Longhorns Country

'Everybody Respects Him': Michael Taaffe Has High Praise For Steve Sarkisian

Michael Taaffe and Steve Sarkisian started their Texas journeys together, and Taaffe recalls the growth in trust for the head coach.

Isa Almeida

Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe grabs some water during the first fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Wednesday July 31, 2024.
Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe grabs some water during the first fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Wednesday July 31, 2024. / Cross Harris/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Austin native Michael Taaffe didn't start at Texas as a highly-ranked recruit on a full-ride.

In fact, despite being part of the Westlake High School team that won two state championships and being named the most valuable player of both title games, he joined the program as a preferred walk-on.

Taaffe started his collegiate career the same year as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the two have been on this journey together since the start.

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Bryce Chambers (37) celebrates with defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

After redshirting his freshman year, Taaffe played 13 games with one start in 2022 and his 26 tackles (13 solo) with half a tackle for loss and one pass breakup earned him a scholarship prior to the Alamo Bowl. The coaching staff saw something in him, and he saw something in them throughout this four-year relationship.

"As a coach, you gotta earn the team's trust," Taaffe said. "And I think coach Sark did it better than anybody else could have done."

When Sarkisian joined the team, he had to earn the respect not only of his fellow newcomers, but of the players who had been in the team the last years and adapted to a different style of play.

While it might not have been easy at first, as Taaffe recalls, over his journey leading the program he shaped Texas football in a way that his players don't hesitate to do what he asks.

"Whatever he says go, we don't ever question that, versus the first year where guys were doing it, how the previous head coach here was doing it," Taaffe said. "That was their way. The last four years, coach Sark comes in and does it his way. It's hard to transition, but everybody's coach Sark's guy now so anything that he says we do. It's like a trained dog."

Taaffe and the Longhorns open their season on Saturday against the Colorado State Rams in Austin.

