'Everybody Respects Him': Michael Taaffe Has High Praise For Steve Sarkisian
Austin native Michael Taaffe didn't start at Texas as a highly-ranked recruit on a full-ride.
In fact, despite being part of the Westlake High School team that won two state championships and being named the most valuable player of both title games, he joined the program as a preferred walk-on.
Taaffe started his collegiate career the same year as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the two have been on this journey together since the start.
After redshirting his freshman year, Taaffe played 13 games with one start in 2022 and his 26 tackles (13 solo) with half a tackle for loss and one pass breakup earned him a scholarship prior to the Alamo Bowl. The coaching staff saw something in him, and he saw something in them throughout this four-year relationship.
"As a coach, you gotta earn the team's trust," Taaffe said. "And I think coach Sark did it better than anybody else could have done."
When Sarkisian joined the team, he had to earn the respect not only of his fellow newcomers, but of the players who had been in the team the last years and adapted to a different style of play.
While it might not have been easy at first, as Taaffe recalls, over his journey leading the program he shaped Texas football in a way that his players don't hesitate to do what he asks.
"Whatever he says go, we don't ever question that, versus the first year where guys were doing it, how the previous head coach here was doing it," Taaffe said. "That was their way. The last four years, coach Sark comes in and does it his way. It's hard to transition, but everybody's coach Sark's guy now so anything that he says we do. It's like a trained dog."
Taaffe and the Longhorns open their season on Saturday against the Colorado State Rams in Austin.