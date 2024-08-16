'I'm A Ballhawk': Longhorns Safety Michael Taaffe Motivated After Offseason Surgery
Heading into the 2022 season, most Texas Longhorns fans had no idea who Michael Taaffe was.
After all, at the time, he was just a walk-on from local powerhouse high school program Austin Westlake.
However, thanks to some depth and injury issues at the safety position, Taaffe got his opportunity, playing in 13 games and earning his first start vs. Kansas.
Flash forward to today, and the now-scholarship player and leader of the secondary is coming off of an honorable mention All-Big 12 season, in which he was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy - an award that goes to the best college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Of course, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the fourth-year safety. This past offseason, he underwent on his hand, which had kept him from being able to participate in full contact for an extended period of time.
But now just over two weeks away from the season opener against Colorado State, Taaffe is ready to roll.
“I’m ready to go,” Taaffe said Thursday via Zoom. “I’ve been playing, I’ve been hitting, I’ve been tackling. I’m not going to let anything get in my way. I believe that I’m a ballhawk, so it doesn’t matter what I have on my hand. If I see the ball in the air, I’m going to go get it.”
Last season, Taaffe played in 14 games with nine starts for the Longhorns, making 48 total tackles (28 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions - picks that came in three straight games vs. Houston, BYU, and Kansas State.
He also added two pass breakups, one blocked punt and was fifth overall on the team in tackles.
In other words, he was a critical part to the team's success, and when he is playing at his highest level, the Longhorns secondary is at its best.
And he is not about to allow his hand issues to get in the way of that.
“The doctor is very pleased with how it’s going, and I’m making very good strides," Taaffe said. "I’m full live, I’m tackling, I’m catching, I’m getting of blocks, so everything that you need to do as a DB, I’m doing it. I can play at the highest level with whatever is on my hand.”
Next up for Taaffe will be the season opener, where he is battling to start at the field safety spot with new transfer Andrew Mukuba.