Five Star Longhorns LB Target Riley Pettijohn Sets Commitment Date; Texas Favored?
The Texas Longhorns are getting scorching hot on the recruiting trail.
On Monday, the Longhorns landed a commitment from four-star edge rusher Smith Orogbo, adding yet another talented name to their 2025 haul.
And later this week, they have an opportunity to land an elite linebacker to add to Pete Kwiatkowski's defense, with five-star McKinney (TX) linebacker Riley Pettijohn announcing his commitment date for July 6.
Pettijohn will choose between Texas, the Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.
Last season with McKinney, Pettijohn was all over the field, making 125 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, one interception and blocking a field goal.
As it stands right now, Pettijohn is seen as a Texas lean, with a 93.2 percent confidence rating per the On3 Recruiting Prediciton Machine, which includes RPM picks in favor of the Longhorns from On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong.
Pettijohn is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the country, the No. 9 player in Texas and the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He will make his decision after coming off of official visits to each of his four finalists last month, Pettijohn visited Ohio State on May 31, USC on June 7, Texas on June 14, and Texas A&M most recently on June 21.
“The visit was as expected," Pettijohn told On3. "They did a good job of highlighting all the resources Texas has that make them an elite program. They also made it abundantly clear how much they value Riley and his unique skill set.”
Should the Longhorns land Pettijohn, he would become the second linebacker commit alongside Elijah Barnes.