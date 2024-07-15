Longhorns Country

'Focused on Our 16': Commissioner Greg Sankey Debunks Further SEC Expansion Rumors

Despite rumors to the contrary, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey believes the conference is content with its 16 members.

Matt Galatzan

Jul 19, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at the podium during SEC Media Day at the Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 19, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at the podium during SEC Media Day at the Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are Oklahoma Sooners officially joined the SEC on July 1, expanding the conference to 16 teams, and creating what most believe to be the most powerful league in the nation.

And despite rumors of ACC powers Florida State and Clemson looking for new conference homes, it appears the SEC is content with staying put.

When asked about the potential of more expansion during SEC Media Days, conference commission Greg Sankey emphatically shot down the idea, telling reporters that the league is more than happy with their current contingent.

Sanke
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks during a press conference before a celebration for OU joining the Southeastern Conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, July 1, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

“We’re focused on our 16,” Sankey said. “I’ve said before at media days that I’m not a recruiter. My job is to make sure we meet the standard of excellence that we have for ourselves on a daily basis. That attracts interest. It’s done that with the two universities that we’ve added this year. They’re not the only phone calls I’ve ever had, but I’m not involved in recruiting... We’re focused on our 16. Period.”

Of course, things could always change. The Big Ten added four schools of their own in Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA, while the ACC also added California, Stanford, and SMU for the 2024 season as well.

In total, this brings the Big Ten member count to 18, while the ACC sits at 17.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 is also in the midst of its own expansion, sitting at 16 members with the recent additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

Not to mention, the rumors that the NCAA could eventually give way, while the power conferences break off and create their own league.

In essence, conference expansion has become a veritable arms race to see who can become the top dog.

But despite all of the changes and the increasing competition, Sankey the SEC seems confident in their standing with the addition of two of the nation's biggest heavyweights in Texas and Oklahoma.

“16 is our today, and 16 is our tomorrow,” Sankey said.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News