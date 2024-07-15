'Focused on Our 16': Commissioner Greg Sankey Debunks Further SEC Expansion Rumors
The Texas Longhorns are Oklahoma Sooners officially joined the SEC on July 1, expanding the conference to 16 teams, and creating what most believe to be the most powerful league in the nation.
And despite rumors of ACC powers Florida State and Clemson looking for new conference homes, it appears the SEC is content with staying put.
When asked about the potential of more expansion during SEC Media Days, conference commission Greg Sankey emphatically shot down the idea, telling reporters that the league is more than happy with their current contingent.
“We’re focused on our 16,” Sankey said. “I’ve said before at media days that I’m not a recruiter. My job is to make sure we meet the standard of excellence that we have for ourselves on a daily basis. That attracts interest. It’s done that with the two universities that we’ve added this year. They’re not the only phone calls I’ve ever had, but I’m not involved in recruiting... We’re focused on our 16. Period.”
Of course, things could always change. The Big Ten added four schools of their own in Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA, while the ACC also added California, Stanford, and SMU for the 2024 season as well.
In total, this brings the Big Ten member count to 18, while the ACC sits at 17.
Meanwhile, the Big 12 is also in the midst of its own expansion, sitting at 16 members with the recent additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
Not to mention, the rumors that the NCAA could eventually give way, while the power conferences break off and create their own league.
In essence, conference expansion has become a veritable arms race to see who can become the top dog.
But despite all of the changes and the increasing competition, Sankey the SEC seems confident in their standing with the addition of two of the nation's biggest heavyweights in Texas and Oklahoma.
“16 is our today, and 16 is our tomorrow,” Sankey said.