Former Texas DB Carted Off in NFL Preseason
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Kris Boyd had an injury scare in the preseason finale for the Houston Texans. Fortunately, the 2019 seventh-round pick is expected to be fine.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Boyd was carted off Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium after suffering a lower-body ailment but has "avoided a serious injury."
"Boyd avoided a serious injury and has initially been diagnosed with a bruised leg with further testing planned, per league sources," Wilson reported.
He was facing off against former Texas receiver Jordan Whittington, who has shined for the Rams during the preseason. The Texans came away with a 17-15 win.
Boud has played in 64 games (six starts) during his five-year NFL career. He's also appeared in five playoff games, which included two for the Texans in last year's postseason. As a pro (including playoffs), Boyd has tallied 101 total tackles, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
During his four seasons as a Longhorn, Boyd did a little bit of everything on defense. He posted 187 total tackles, one sack, four forced fumbles, 31 pass breakups and four interceptions. The Gilmer, TX native was named a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2017 before being a First-Team All-Big 12 pick in 2018.
The Minnesota Vikings selected him 217th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Boyd played four seasons in Minnesota before signing with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason. After beginning the 2023 campaign with the Cardinals, he was released in October before returning back to his home state to play for the Texans midway through last season.