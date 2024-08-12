'Don't Wake Me Up!' Former Texas WR Jordan Whittington Living NFL Dream
AUSTIN -- It may only be the preseason, but former Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Whittington is already living out his NFL dreams with the Los Angeles Rams.
Whittington was the game's leading receiver in L.A.'s 13-12 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and admitted afterwards that it all still feels surreal.
"I'm just super grateful," Whittington said after the game. "I've dreamed of being here so just seeing my name on the back of an NFL jersey. I remember before the game I was praying and I was like 'God, if this life only exists in my dreams, don't wake me up.' I was just enjoying it man, that's what it was about."
The Cuero, Texas native finished with six receptions for 74 yards, which included some plays that showed off his grit and toughness. The sixth-round rookie is already looking like a steal, and Rams head coach Sean McVay seems to agree. He gave Whittington some big-time praise after the game.
“He’s just a mature rookie," McVay said. " … He’s a grown man and he played like a grown man with the ball in his hands. Did a great job without it. I just really like him, he’s gonna be a factor for us and I thought today was a good start for him. ... You can see, he’s got a great look in his eye, great game day demeanor.”
Whittington and the Rams will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the second preseason game for both teams on Saturday. The former Texas standout will then head back to his home state to face the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 24. at NRG Stadium, a little over two hours east of where Whittington grew up.
He'll likely have tons of family and friends in attendance as the Rams close out the preseason.