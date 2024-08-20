Former Texas Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy Named Duke Blue Devils Starter
Following two years of sitting in the passenger's seat for Texas, redshirt sophomore Maalik Murphy will now be taking the wheel for Duke.
Murphy has been named the starting quarterback for the Blue Devils after entering the transfer portal in mid-December with hopes of landing a No. 1 position, per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel. The six-foot-five-inch athlete came out on top against sophomore Grayson Loftis, who started in five games for Duke after former quarterback Riley Leonard suffered an injury, with Leonard since transferring to Notre Dame.
Beating out Loftis wasn't an easy feat, as he threw for 1,009 yards with eight touchdowns and four picks last year and was seemingly going to return to the position if not for the addition of Murphy.
Last season, Murphy was listed second on the depth chart and made two starts for Texas in the absence of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers against BYU and Kansas State, leading the Longhorns to victory both times. He threw for a combined 447 yards with three touchdowns and three picks. However, the minimal time he played at Texas, only appearing in seven games across two seasons, turned him to the transfer portal, announcing his commitment to Duke not long after opting in.
"I just want to be in a position where I can play," Murphy said during a press conference in December. "I don't want to be waiting around and see what happens or anything like that. I'd rather kick-start my career while I can."
Duke enters its first year under Manny Diaz, who looks to make his debut at the head coaching position after previous runs as defensive coordinator for Penn State and Miami. Murphy is a treasured pickup for Diaz, especially since Murphy chose the Blue Devils over notable programs such as Oregon State, South Carolina and Baylor.
Murphy looks to make his debut as the starter on Aug. 30 when Duke takes on Elon at home in the first game of the regular season.