Former Texas RB Returns to Practice After Scary Injury
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns running back D'Onta Foreman is back in pads after a worrisome injury scare.
The 2016 Doak Walker Award winner and current Cleveland Browns running back returned to training camp Thursday after suffering a neck injury following a hit to the head during practice on Aug. 1. Foreman had to be transported by ambulance to a helicopter where he was then flown to a local medical facility.
The Browns will play their first preseason game Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.
The Browns reported at the time of incident that Foreman had movement in all of his extremities.
"During practice today, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain," the Browns said in a statement. "The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received."
Foreman, originally a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft, is now set to play for his fifth team this season after spending time with the Texans, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. In nine games with the Bears last season, Foreman tallied 109 carries for 425 yards and four touchdowns while adding 11 catches for 77 yards and another score.
However, he'll always be remembered by Texas fans for his incredible 2016 season when was named the nation's best running back after finishing with 323 carries for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns. Foreman topped the 120-yard mark in every game that season, which included three 200-yard games and a 341-yard performance against Texas Tech.
It's unclear if Foreman will play for the Browns this preseason following the injury but he appears set to play in the regular season after Cleveland signed him to a one-year, $1.29 million deal in March.