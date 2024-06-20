Former Texas Longhorns Running Back Savion Red Transfers to Nevada
Former Texas wide receiver and running back Savion Red has transferred to Nevada, as reported by Joe Cook of InsideTexas.
Red will join last year’s linebacker coach and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate in Nevada, as Choate took the head coaching job in early December.
Red entered his name into the portal in late April after not participating in the Texas spring game. In 2023, Red rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, mostly working out of the wildcat formation. Red had been pushed lower into the depth chart after the emergence of Jonathon Brooks and Cedric Baxter, but his large frame allowed him to excel as the ‘quarterback’ of the run-focused wildcat formation.
With the announcement of his commitment, Red joins former runningback Ky Woods and former safety Kitan Crawford as Longhorns that have made their way over to the Wolfpack. Choate has brought in 24 total players from the portal in his first year, with Crawford being the highest rated according to 247Sports.
Red began his career in 2022 as a wide receiver at Texas but transitioned to running back in his sophomore year after adding more weight. Red was fifth in the team in carries behind Brooks, Baxter, Jaydon Blue, and quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Grand Prairie native infamously threw one career pass during the 2023 Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma, connecting with tight end Gunnar Helm for a big gain.
Entering the 2024 off-season, it was reported that Red had shot up over 20 pounds and weighed in at 240 pounds at first weigh-ins, much larger than expected. With weight concerns and increased competition in the backfield, it was only a matter of time before Red looked for other opportunities. Red chose Nevada, who brings another crowded room but the potential for him to emerge as the top back in year one under Choate.