Former Texas Star Kevin Durant to Face Spurs, Victor Wembanyama at Moody Center
AUSTIN -- Fresh off of winning his fourth-career Olympic gold medal, former Texas Longhorns basketball star Kevin Durant can now officially prep for a trip back to the Forty Acres during the upcoming NBA season.
The NBA released the full regular-season schedule for all 30 teams Thursday and revealed that Durant and the Phoenix Suns will face off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the Moody Center in Austin on Thursday, Feb. 20. Tip-off is set fo 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT.
The Spurs have hosted four total games at the Moody Center over the past two seasons in what the franchise has dubbed the I-35 Series.
The matchup against Phoenix will kick off a two-night series of designated "home" games that the Spurs will play in Austin during their annual Rodeo Road Trip away from the Alamo City. San Antonio will host the Detroit Pistons on the second night of the back-to-back.
Though Durant played his one season of college ball at the now-demolished Frank Erwin Center, he's almost guranteed to receive a warm welcome from the Austin crowd during starting lineup introductions.
In his only season as a Longhorn during the 2006-07 campaign under head coach Rick Barnes, Durant started all 35 games while averaging 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from 3-point range.
He would go on to be the No. 2 overall pick by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA Draft and has since won two championships, two Finals MVPs, a regular-season MVP, four scoring titles and a Rookie of the Year Award while also being a 14-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection.
Durant and the Suns will begin their regular-season slate Wednesday, Oct. 23 on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at the new Intuit Dome.