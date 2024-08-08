Four-Star WR Andrew Marsh Lists Texas in Top 5 Finalists
A potential addition to Steve Sarkisian's 2025 recruiting cycle, four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh announced his top five programs on Wednesday, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The Katy, Texas prospect will land a new career at either Washington, Texas, Colorado, USC, or Michigan, and has set his decision date for Aug. 20.
Marsh comes in as the No. 62 overall as well as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 13 recruit from Texas. In 2023, he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior on varsity for Katy Jordan High School. 247Sports analysts report him as a productive and explosive player due to his slim yet athletic build, making him tough to stop once he gets going with the ball, all qualities that can enhance any WR room.
Texas received an official visit from Marsh back in June, commenting on the fact that it would be the obvious choice in terms of distance and would undoubtedly build him into a pro athlete.
"Texas is the home school. That’s the school that’s close to me. A school I’ve been watching for a very long time," Marsh told On3's Steve Wiltfong. "And just the history they have with quarterback and receiver play is somewhere I feel I can get developed and get to the league."
However, various experts have revealed their predictions to show Marsh is most likely going to end up at Michigan. Marsh has taken two official visits to see the Wolverines in May and June, and has made remarks on how they've pushed the narrative of being a winning program.
Sarkisian and Texas passing game coordinator Chris Jackson haven't been too far off the heels of Michigan's co-offensive coordinator Ron Bellamy in terms of being on the recruiting trail for Marsh, with wide receivers being a priority for the next generation of Longhorns.
Texas landed its first wide receiver commitment in the 2025 class on Aug. 7 with the announcement of Kaliq Lockett joining the program over others such as Alabama and Florida State, and the attention of other commits could very well sway Marsh's decision.
If Marsh decides on Texas, it would be Sarkisian's 18th commitment in the class of 2025 and would mark him as part of the No. 13 nationally ranked and No. 7 recruiting class in the SEC.