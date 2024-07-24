'Never Been One to Panic': Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Responds To Recruiting Concerns
The Texas Longhorns haven't had the best luck on the recruiting trail during the 2025 cycle.
In just the last couple of months, they have missed out on several key targets, with the most notable loss coming in the form of five-star Duncanville (TX) wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who committed to Oregon earlier this month.
That's not to say that the Longhorns haven't had success either. Just this month alone they have landed four talented commitments in linebacker Jonathan Cunningham, tight end Nick Townsend, safety Kade Phillips, and edge rusher Smith Orogbo.
Still, they are missing the big, splashy addition to the class that other programs have landed in recent weeks, and it has been a cause for discourse among fans.
However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is not concerned and is pleased with where the Longhorns sit heading into the end of July.
"I've never been one to panic in recruiting," Sarkisian said at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention on Monday. "I think history kind of shows we usually close pretty good as we get into the season, as we get into December. I do believe a lot of times in the summer right now, a lot of recruiting is kind of the hype machine. But you actually have to put the product on the field. You have to play; you have to perform.... So we kind of believe in our process. "
That process has paid dividends during his first three years with the program.
Sarkisian and the Horns finished with the No. 5 class in the nation in 2022, the No. 3 class in 2023, and the No. 6 class in the last cycle in 2024.
And in each of those classes, the Horns made big splashes late in the process in December, most notably with Kelvin Banks in 2022, Anthony Hill in 2023, and Xavier Filsaime in 2024.
They also have a history of making big splashes throughout the months of August to December as well. Just last cycle alone, five-stars Ryan Wingo, Collins Simmons, Kobe Black, Brandon Baker, and Filsaime - the Longhorns top-five rated recruits in the class - all made their pledge after the summer.
Part of the reason for those late pledges is that the Longhorns are extremely deliberate in the types of players they bring into the program, emphasizing cultural fit, and character over everything else.
In other words, it appears that the process is progressing as usual for Sarkisian and his program.
"At the end of the day I think we've got a pretty good process to what we do. I just want to make sure that kids that commit to us are committing to us for the right seasons, that they're coming to The University of Texas for the right reasons," Sarkisian said. "I'm not saying that kids are committing to other schools for the wrong reasons, but sometimes those things bear themselves out. You know, Kelvin Banks wasn't committed to us at this time when he decided to come. He's a preseason All-American. Anthony Hill wasn't committed to us at this time. And he's a pretty good player for us."
"At the end of the day when we assess our recruiting classes, are we addressing the needs on our roster? Are we building a team that can be better next year than it was this year? And do they fit us? Do they fit us from a character standpoint? Do they fit us from a cultural standpoint?"
So what is next for the Longhorns?
Well, there are still plenty of major targets on the board, including five-star safety Jonah Williams, five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, and five-star athlete Michael Terry III - each of whom is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks and months.
And that's not even taking into account four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo, four-star defensive tackle DJ Sanders, four-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks, and other key targets on the board.
Suffice it to say, just as Sark said, there is no reason to panic just yet.
"To go back to my very first statement, I'm generally not one to panic in recruiting, especially in the middle of June and July," Sarkisian said. "Let's talk in December and see where we land."