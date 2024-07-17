Georgia Coach Kirby Smart 'Has a Ton of Respect' For Steve Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns
There is a new look to the SEC in 2024.
On July 1, Texas and Oklahoma officially joined the conference, marking a historic day in college football.
On Tuesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed the two new league members at SEC Media Days and shared his thoughts on what they bring to the SEC.
"When Texas and Oklahoma came into the conference, every schedule was going to get harder," Smart said at SEC Media Days.
Georgia will take a trip to Austin on Oct. 19 to play the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal Stadium, and Smart praised the work Steve Sarkisian has done with the program.
"I have a ton of respect for Sark and the job he does," Smart said. "We got to watch them play last year against several common opponents. We got to watch them play in the playoffs. They have a tremendous recruiting base. They do a tremendous job in recruiting, and that includes NIL."
Smart is very familiar with success and knows what it takes to build a championship team. He took up the head coach role at Georgia in 2016 and led the team to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.
"They're a big physical football team," Smart said. "They're built like an SEC football team, so we're looking forward to an opportunity to come play them. What a tremendous matchup that will be."
In ESPN's Top 10 hardest schedules in the 2024 season, Texas sits 10th, behind Georgia Tech, while all of the top eight are SEC teams. Kirby's Georgia is No.3, behind Florida and Mississippi State, who will face Texas on week four.
Georgia is a game every Texas fan is looking forward to, and it promises to be one of the toughest ones.