Nick Saban Makes SEC Championship Prediction: Texas vs. Georgia?
Will the Texas Longhorns “run the SEC” next season?
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban thinks fans need to pump the brakes on that expectation. However, the future Hall of Famer still likes Texas’ chances next season and predicted that the Longhorns — not Alabama — will meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.
Take a look:
Saban credited Texas’ depth at quarterback and overall offensive talent as reasons to feel confident in the Longhorns to compete for an SEC title.
"But I think Texas, if their defense comes through and they can replace some of the interior people they lost that were high draft picks and all that, they’re really good offensively,” Saban said, per On3. “ … That depth at quarterback is probably really important for them because Ewers has missed time the last couple of years, a game or two, which could really affect where you end up. So I really like Texas.”
Many expect Georgia, Texas and Alabama to be the three-best teams in the conference next season. The Longhorns won’t have a potential swing game with Crimson Tide, but will host Georgia in Austin in a game that could ultimately determine Texas’ chances of making it to Atlanta.
Of course, Texas would be foolish to overlook games against Oklahoma, Kentucky and Texas A&M. But overall, the Longhorns were given an SEC schedule that is easier than what could be thrown their way in the seasons to come.
Time for Steve Sarkisian and co. to take advantage and prove Saban right.