Texas Way-Too-Early Week 5 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State
September 28, 2024, marks a new era of college football. For the first time, the University of Texas will play a conference game in the SEC, the conference it officially joined on July 1 of the year.
After four weeks of tough out-of-conference competition, including a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines, Texas will host Mississippi State in Austin to kick off its conference schedule in 2024.
The two teams have not met in the 21st century, but the Bulldogs will be eager to start the Longhorns SEC debut season with a loss. Now, for the first time since 1995, the Texas Longhorns will not be playing a Big 12 schedule.
Mississippi State, however, has a lot of new faces that will need to step up in 2024. After firing head coach Zach Arnett after a 4-6 start in his second season with the program, the Bulldogs finished 1-7 in conference play and 5-7 overall, making them a bottom-three team in the SEC in 2023.
But the Bulldogs rebuilt in the offseason. They called on Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to become the school's 34th head coach in school history and added former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen to lead the school into a new era of SEC football. This offense will be brand new, with a projected eight starters on offense coming from the transfer portal. Lebby has worked quickly to build an offense he wants, and it could be sneaky strong in 2024.
Shapen is already familiar with the Longhorns, as the senior started the 2022 matchup between Baylor and Texas. Off the back of Bijan Robinson, Texas won 38-27, with Shapen completing just half of his passes for 179 yards.
Now at Mississippi State, the quarterback will look for revenge, and with a coach that his roots from Oklahoma, its sure to be a competitive contest to kick off Texas’ SEC schedule.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2023 Record: 5-7, 1-7 in SEC
Head Coach: Jeff Lebby
Offensive Leaders
Passing: QB Blake Shapen
2023 stats: 184 completions on 298 attempts for 2188 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions at Baylor.
Rushing: RB Seth Davis
2023 stats: 59 carries for 356 yards and one touchdown.
Receiving: WR Kelly Akharaiyi
2023 stats: 49 catches for 1033 yards and seven touchdowns at UTEP.
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: SAF Corey Ellington
2023 stats: 30 solo, 36 assisted, 66 total
Interceptions: LB Stone Blanton
2023 stats: one interception at South Carolina
Sacks: SAF Corey Ellington
2023 stats: two sacks