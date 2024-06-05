How To Watch: Texas vs Oklahoma in Women's College World Series Finals
In a thrilling championship matchup, the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns and No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners will bring the Red River Rivalry to Oklahoma City, facing off in the Women’s College World Series Championship Finals.
Game one starts at 8 P.M. on Wednesday, June 5, and will be the first of a potential three-game series between the bitter rivals. The games will be played at the same time Wednesday through Friday, all being broadcasted on the main ESPN channel
The Sooners, despite the lower seed, enter the series as favorites with -140 odds to take home the crown. Texas sits at a +110 line.
The Longhorns and Sooners will meet for the fifth time this season on Wednesday, with the series split an even 2-2. Texas will be seeking revenge from two years ago when the Sooners defeated Texas in the 2022 Championship Finals 2-0. Texas was able to win the only full series of the year, but Oklahoma defeated Texas most recently in the Big 12 championship game.
Texas enters Wednesday’s game on a defensive hot streak, not having given up a run in 21 innings of WCWS softball. The pitching duo of Mac Morgan and Teagan Kavan has been elite and will need to continue its success to secure a championship.
The Sooners will throw out Kelly Maxwell for the majority of the innings in the series, but the powerful offense is what will bring the Longhorns the most fits. The Sooners have scored 19 runs in its four WCWS games and feature some of the best hitters in the country with the likes of Tiare Jennings, Ella Parker and the walkoff hero of its last game, Jayda Coleman.
The stage is set for a fantastic matchup, here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s College World Series Championship Finals
What: Texas Longhorns Softball vs. Oklahoma Sooners at the Women’s College World Series Championship Finals - Game 1
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 8 P.M. CST
TV: ESPN